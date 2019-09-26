Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

NAACP acknowledges ‘sexual impropriety’ complaint from NC

September 26, 2019 12:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The national NAACP says it’s looking into a complaint about sexual harassment within the North Carolina chapter of the civil rights group.

In an email Thursday, a spokesman said the Baltimore-based organization began an internal disciplinary process after it received a formal complaint “alleging sexual impropriety” from the North Carolina NAACP on Sept. 11.

A former employee of the North Carolina NAACP said at a news conference on Wednesday that her supervisor sexually harassed her. Jazmyne Childs named the Rev. Curtis Gatewood as the person who harassed her. Gatewood has denied the allegation.

Gatewood is challenging the Rev. Anthony Spearman for president of the state chapter. The election is Oct. 5.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, women from the state chapter are traveling to Baltimore on Thursday to demand Gatewood’s expulsion from the NAACP.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches