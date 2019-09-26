NAACP acknowledges ‘sexual impropriety’ complaint from NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The national NAACP says it’s looking into a complaint about sexual harassment within the North Carolina chapter of the civil rights group.

In an email Thursday, a spokesman said the Baltimore-based organization began an internal disciplinary process after it received a formal complaint “alleging sexual impropriety” from the North Carolina NAACP on Sept. 11.

A former employee of the North Carolina NAACP said at a news conference on Wednesday that her supervisor sexually harassed her. Jazmyne Childs named the Rev. Curtis Gatewood as the person who harassed her. Gatewood has denied the allegation.

Gatewood is challenging the Rev. Anthony Spearman for president of the state chapter. The election is Oct. 5.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, women from the state chapter are traveling to Baltimore on Thursday to demand Gatewood’s expulsion from the NAACP.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.