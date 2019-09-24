Listen Live Sports

North Carolina deputy lauded for buying disabled woman’s gas

September 24, 2019 1:14 pm
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy is receiving praise on social media for buying a tank of gasoline for a disabled woman who didn’t have enough money to fill up her car.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy Chris Owen said he was checking on security at a Sheetz convenience store in Winston-Salem around 3 a.m. Sunday when a woman asked him to pump her gas.

Owen, a seven-year veteran of the department, said the woman gave him $8. But he figured that wasn’t enough to get her where she needed to go, so he put the nearly $39 purchase on his credit card and gave the woman her money back.

By Tuesday afternoon, Owen’s story had more than 8,000 reactions and 1,200 shares on Facebook.

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com

