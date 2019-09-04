Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
North Carolina foster mother charged in 1-year-old’s death

September 4, 2019 4:56 pm
 
PINEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are charging a North Carolina foster mother in the death of a 1-year-old boy who was left inside a hot car in a shopping center parking lot.

News outlets report Pineville police say warrants charge 42-year-old Dawn Aberson-Vanden Broecke with involuntary manslaughter. Police say Broecke has cooperated with investigators and is expected to turn herself in to police.

According to police, officers responding to a 911 call last Thursday found the child unresponsive in his child seat. They said the woman had left the baby in the car and gone to work at a store at the shopping center. Police said the child had been left in the car “for a prolonged period.”

Emergency personnel performed life-saving measures, but the baby was pronounced dead at a hospital.

