The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Officer fired for arresting children had discipline history

September 25, 2019 9:11 am
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An Orlando police officer who was fired after arresting two 6-year-olds at their schools has a disciplinary history that includes excessive force and a racial profiling allegation.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Dennis Turner had retired from the department last year and was working in the reserve unit when he arrested the students.

Records released Tuesday show Turner was disciplined seven times during his 23-year tenure and was the subject of 16 citizen complaints.

In one case, records show Turner stunned a trespassing suspect five times. In 2015, he was accused of asking a woman during an investigation if she was related to Saddam Hussein because her last name sounded the same.

The children were arrested in separate incidents last week. The state attorney’s office said they won’t be prosecuted.

