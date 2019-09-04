Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Officials say LA arson fire targeted homeless encampment

September 4, 2019 1:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles authorities say two men have been arrested on suspicion of starting a brush fire targeting a homeless encampment.

The fire erupted Aug. 25 in the hilly Eagle Rock section of Los Angeles and spread into suburban Glendale, threatening homes and forcing evacuations before it was contained.

Police and fire department statements say prosecutors will be asked Wednesday to bring charges of attempted murder and arson against Daniel Michael Nogueira and Bryan Antonio Araujocabrera, both 25.

The Fire Department says arson investigators determined the brush fire was an attack targeting people living in the homeless encampment.

Advertisement

No injuries or lost structures were reported from the fire.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

It’s not clear whether the two suspects have retained defense attorneys.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
9|4 10th Annual Billington CyberSecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1774: First Continental Congress convenes in Philadelphia