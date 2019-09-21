Listen Live Sports

PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

September 21, 2019 4:00 am
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes firefighters dousing the embers of a forest fire in Indonesia; protesters in Santiago, Chile calling for action on climate change as part of a global demonstration; and a hunter walking along a mountainside in Switzerland.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Sept. 14-20, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

This gallery was produced by Courtney Dittmar in New York.

