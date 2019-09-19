Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Plea deal reached for Wisconsin fugitive who hid in bunker

September 19, 2019 5:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys have reached a plea deal for a former Wisconsin fugitive who hid out in a makeshift bunker for more than three years.

Forty-four-year-old Jeremiah Button was discovered in August living in a bunker powered by solar panels and a pedal generator. Button disappeared in February 2016 just weeks before he was scheduled to stand trial on child sexual assault and child pornography charges.

The Stevens Point Journal reports a judge scheduled a plea hearing for Button for Friday.

Portage County District Attorney Louis Molepske earlier amended the charges from the original four to 15. A jury trial is scheduled next week.

Advertisement

Button’s public defender, Jessica Phelps, did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday. But court records state Phelps withdrew her objection to the final agreement.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Information from: Stevens Point Journal Media, http://www.stevenspointjournal.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year