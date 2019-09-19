Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Mom left child in car while working at strip club

September 19, 2019 6:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — Police say they found a 3-year-old girl wandering in a parking lot while her mother worked inside a South Florida strip club.

Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago says in a news release that someone called 911 early Tuesday after seeing a child roaming around.

Santiago says the child led officers to a vehicle that wasn’t running and had the back window cracked for ventilation.

Police say about 30 minutes later 23-year-old Manouchika Daniels walked up and identified herself at the child’s mother.

Advertisement

They determined that Daniels left the girl about 11 p.m. Monday while she worked at Vegas Cabaret. She’s charged with child neglect and was ordered held without bond.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

The child was taken into protective custody.

Jail records don’t list a lawyer for Daniels.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year