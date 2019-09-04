Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Police say Rhode Island man froze kitten, assaulted woman

September 4, 2019 12:05 pm
 
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police say a Rhode Island man put a wet kitten inside a freezer and then used a pellet gun to shoot a friend who tried to rescue the cat.

Police charged 31-year-old Shane Hall, of Woonsocket (wuhn-SAH’-kit), with assault and battery and unnecessary cruelty to animals.

A woman went to Woonsocket police on July 19 and told them Hall was angry at the kitten for knocking over the trash, so he put it in a crate, soaked it in the shower and put it in the freezer.

The woman told police that when she opened the freezer, Hall shot her 10 to 12 times with an Airsoft gun. It is unclear whether she or the cat were injured.

Hall was arrested earlier this week. He faces arraignment Sept. 25. No defense attorney was listed in court records.

