Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Shooting of Dallas transgender woman was hate crime

September 23, 2019 9:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas say a transgender woman was seriously wounded after being shot multiple times and are investigating the attack as a hate crime.

Investigators say a man driving a pickup pulled alongside the woman late Friday, yelled slurs about her gender identity and fired several times, striking her in the chest and arm.

Authorities say the woman’s injuries prevented her from speaking with them until Sunday when she relayed details of the shooting.

Police are searching for a red, four-door pickup with large rims.

Advertisement

The shooting comes after two men were arrested in June in separate Texas killings of transgender women.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

A 22-year-old man is accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in a Dallas lake. A 33-year-old man is accused in the deaths of three women , including one who was transgender.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
9|25 Data Driven Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nationals host airmen as part of their Military Branch Day Series

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress