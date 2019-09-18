Listen Live Sports

Police to share more info about Virginia Beach mass shooting

September 18, 2019 9:25 am
 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia Beach say they’ll release the findings of their investigation into the mass shooting that killed 12 people at a municipal building.

The Virginia-Pilot reports that police will give a presentation next Tuesday evening. Mayor Bobby Dyer said it will include more details about the shooter and his work history as well as what police have determined happened that day.

Dyer said the victims’ families have waited long enough.

City engineer Dewayne Craddock submitted his resignation and opened fire at his workplace May 31. The 40-year-old died in a gunbattle with police.

The police department’s presentation will follow one by a security firm that’s conducting an independent investigation. That probe is broader in scope but will include a timeline of events and a review of Craddock’s employment history.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

