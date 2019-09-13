Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Prosecutors say man cheated Delta frequent flyer program

September 13, 2019 10:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Atlanta say the managing partner of a Chicago travel agency fraudulently accumulated millions of points in a Delta Air Lines frequent flyer program.

Gennady Podolsky was indicted Wednesday on 12 counts of wire fraud. A dual Ukrainian and American citizen, he is managing partner of Vega International Travel Services.

Through the SkyBonus program, businesses earn points when employees fly Delta.

Prosecutors say Podolsky created a SkyBonus account for a fertility center owned by a family member of Vega Travel’s president. When Vega Travel customers flew Delta, Podolsky entered that SkyBonus number even though they weren’t fertility center employees.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say Podolsky accumulated and redeemed more than 42 million points, causing Delta to lose more than $1.75 million.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Online court records didn’t list a lawyer for Podolsky.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate