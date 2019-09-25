Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Psychiatrist: Man is competent for trial in 9 arson deaths

September 25, 2019 9:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A psychiatrist says a man facing aggravated murder charges for nine deaths in two Ohio arson fires is competent to stand trial.

Sixty-year-old Stanley Ford could be sentenced to death if convicted of killing two adults in 2016 and two adults and five children in 2017. Both fires were set near Ford’s Akron home.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports an assistant Summit County prosecutor said he accepted the psychiatrist’s findings during a hearing Tuesday. Ford’s attorneys sought more time to review documents about the evaluation.

Summit County Judge Christine Croce (CROW’-chee) said she would decide about Ford’s competency in the next 60 to 90 days and told attorneys to prepare for a trial in January.

Advertisement

Ford told the judge he shouldn’t have been arrested for “something I didn’t commit.”

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|27 GEOINTegration Summit
9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches