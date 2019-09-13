Delaware inmates sentenced in guard’s killing during riot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Three Delaware inmates have been sentenced for their roles in the death pf a guard during a riot.

Self-proclaimed ringleader Dwayne Staats was sentenced Friday to two life terms for the murder of guard Steven Floyd. Staats, who is already serving life for murder, received another 150 years for assault and kidnapping.

Jarreau Ayers, also serving life for murder, was sentenced to 123 years for kidnapping, assault and riot.

Star prosecution witness Royal Downs was sentenced to three years for riot. The judge said that sentence will be served after the former Baltimore gang leader finishes a life sentence for murder in Maryland.

Floyd was killed and two other guards beaten in the February 2017 riot. A female counselor was held hostage for nearly 20 hours before being rescued.

