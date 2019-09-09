Listen Live Sports

Sheriff: Dog led officers to wanted man who ran over deputy

September 9, 2019 5:59 pm
 
OHATCHEE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a wanted man ran over a sheriff’s deputy, prompting law enforcement to shoot him multiple times.

News outlets report a dog led two Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies and an Ohatchee police officer into the woods where they found Fred Barksdale inside his truck Monday morning. The officials were looking for Barksdale to serve three outstanding warrants.

Sheriff Matthew Wade says Barksdale ran over two trees and then a deputy in an attempt to evade arrest. Wade says both deputies and the officer opened fire, shooting Barksdale multiple times.

Wade says the deputy suffered injuries to his leg, foot and back. Barksdale was taken to a Birmingham hospital for treatment. Wade says a woman with a protective order against Barksdale was in his vehicle but wasn’t hurt.

