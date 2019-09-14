Listen Live Sports

Southern California bakes under weekend heat wave

September 14, 2019 10:27 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California is baking under a weekend heat wave that’s dropping humidity levels and raising the risk of wildfires.

A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service for a large swath of the region is in place through Saturday night.

Forecasters say inland areas could hit 105 degrees (42 Celsius). Residents are urged to limit strenuous outdoor activity.

The heat will linger Sunday, when winds could pick up. Strong gusts and low humidity will raise wildfire risk.

To the north, the San Francisco Bay Area is starting to cool after a heat wave that peaked Friday.

