Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

State drops same-sex rape case brought by homophobic deputy

September 9, 2019 6:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors are dropping same-sex rape charges in a case investigated by a homophobic deputy who gave sermons as a Baptist church pastor calling for the execution of gay people.

Assistant District Attorney General Sean McDermott tells the Knoxville News Sentinel that former Knox County sheriff’s detective Grayson Fritts’ involvement factored in the decision, as they wouldn’t have him testify. Other cases involving Fritts also are being reviewed after his hate-filled sermons came to light this summer.

Shawn Lee Smith was indicted on rape and sexual battery charges in a 2015 attack at a hotel. He was accused of luring the victim there by hiring him to work in a massage therapy business. A mistrial was declared on the sex-related charges; He was convicted of impersonating a licensed professional.

___

Advertisement

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
9|10 3rd Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare...
9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US