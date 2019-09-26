Listen Live Sports

State rests in trial of Dallas cop who shot neighbor

September 26, 2019 4:19 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors have finished calling witnesses in the murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her unarmed black neighbor.

The prosecution rested Thursday afternoon in Amber Guyger’s trial. State District Judge Tammy Kemp said the trial will resume Friday with the defense presenting its case.

Guyger has she said she mistook Botham Jean’s apartment for her own when she shot him last September. Gugyer, who was off duty but in uniform at the time, was later fired from the force.

Guyger’s attorneys have argued that she fired in self-defense based on the mistaken belief that Jean was a burglar.

Prosecutors say Jean was no threat to Guyger, noting that Jean was in his living room eating a bowl of ice cream when she entered his apartment.

