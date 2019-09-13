Listen Live Sports

Suspect arrested in fire at historic Minnesota synagogue

September 13, 2019 7:42 pm
 
< a min read
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in a fire that destroyed a historic synagogue in northeastern Minnesota.

Duluth police said in a press release that a news conference is set for 11 a.m. Saturday to talk about the investigation into the fire earlier this week at the Adas Israel Congregation in the city’s downtown.

Police did not immediately return a phone message Friday left by The Associated Press.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 2 a.m. Monday. A fire department spokesman says the building “is pretty much a total loss.”

According to its website, the Adas Israel Congregation is an Orthodox/High Conservative Jewish congregation with a membership total of 75. Construction of the synagogue was completed in 1902.

Eight of 14 Torah scrolls, the holy books of Judaism, stored in the synagogue were saved.

