Suspect in 2015 killing of 9-year-old enters guilty plea

September 3, 2019 5:48 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — A man accused of driving a getaway car in the 2015 slaying of a 9-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to luring the victim into a Chicago alley with a promise of a juice box before he was killed.

Cook County prosecutors say Kevin Edwards on Tuesday entered the guilty plea in the death of Tyshawn Lee in exchange for a 25-year sentence.

Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Darman said Edwards, Corey Morgan and Dwright Boone-Doty targeted Tyshawn because his father was a member of a rival gang suspected of shooting Morgan’s brother. Once the victim entered the alley, prosecutors said Boone-Doty shot Tyshawn several times in the head.

Edwards declined to speak on his own behalf before Wilson imposed the sentence.

Jury selection for the trial of Boone-Doty and Morgan is scheduled for next week.

