Teen charged with manslaughter in sister’s shooting death

September 10, 2019 5:28 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teen has been charged as an adult in his sister’s fatal shooting.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that Leon County prosecutors charged the 16-year-old boy with manslaughter as an adult on Tuesday. He also faces firearm possession and evidence tampering charges, according to authorities.

Tallahassee police say the teen was arrested Aug. 25 in connection with the death his 15-year-old sister a day earlier. Officials say the brother had called 911 and initially reported that the sister killed herself.

When the teen was confronted with conflicting statements, investigators say, the brother and another witness revealed that the teen shot his sister by accident. Detectives say the teen had been pointing the gun at his sister and another person when it discharged, striking the girl in the head.

Information from: Tallahassee (Fla.) Democrat, http://www.tdo.com

