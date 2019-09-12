Listen Live Sports

Teen convicted in SUV heist that led to fatal Missouri crash

September 12, 2019 11:28 am
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A teenager has been convicted in a carjacking that led to a St. Louis-area crash that killed a 9-year-old boy and injured three relatives as they returned from a trip to Disney World in Florida.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 19-year-old Darian Cummings was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of robbery. He’s scheduled to be tried next month on a second-degree murder charge in the April 2017 death of Caleb Lee.

Police say Cummings was 16 when he and a 15-year-old carjacked an SUV. Police later spotted the vehicle and Cummings sped off, exited near St. Louis Lambert International Airport, ran a red light and crashed into the car in which Caleb was riding with his mother, aunt and 5-year-old brother.

Cummings is being tried as an adult.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

