Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Teenager dies in New Orleans shooting that injures 6 others

September 21, 2019 1:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police are searching for suspects and a motive in a shooting that has left one juvenile dead and four others and an adult injured.

News outlets report the incident happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

According to a police report, the victims were all inside a vehicle when suspects in a black Dodge sedan that had been following them opened fire.

Deputy Chief Paul Noel says five of the victims were between the ages of 15 and 17; the other victim was an adult man. A 17-year-old boy died. Noel says the other victims had injuries that were not life-threateneing and were treated at area hospitals and at the scene.

Advertisement

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson