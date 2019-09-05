Listen Live Sports

Texas lawman indicted after 4-year-old stepson shoots self

September 5, 2019 3:21 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a grand jury has indicted a Texas sheriff’s sergeant after his young stepson shot and injured himself last year with a weapon the deputy had left in an unlocked gun safe.

Authorities announced Thursday that Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tommy Anderson faces a charge of making a firearm accessible to a child.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says Anderson was on a walk with his daughter in July 2018 when his then 4-year-old stepson found his handgun at their home in Hockley, located northwest of Houston, and accidentally shot himself in the head.

Prosecutors say the gun wasn’t Anderson’s service weapon.

The misdemeanor charge carries a sentence of up to a year in jail.

Court records didn’t list an attorney for the 49-year-old Anderson.

