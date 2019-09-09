Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: 1988 killing suspect investigated in other cases

September 9, 2019 1:36 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on a man charged in the 1988 killing of a southwest Missouri woman (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Authorities say a Missouri man charged in the 1988 killing of a young mother also is being investigated in at least two other homicides.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that investigators say authorities in Oklahoma, where Timmons once lived, have reopened investigations into the 1994 death of Timmons’ first wife, Deborah Jean Timmons, and the 1998 drowning death of an 11-year-old girl.

Advertisement

Sgt. Melissa Phillips of Lawrence County sheriff’s office in Missouri described Timmons as “an opportunist.”

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Timmons, of Pierce City, was indicted Friday on a first-degree murder charge in the killing of 31-year-old Cynthia Smith, of Aurora. Her body was found in August 1988, several days after she was last seen alive leaving a bar with an unknown man.

Timmons previously served three years for kidnapping and assault.

___

12:20 p.m.

A 65-year-old man has been charged in the killing of a southwest Missouri woman more than 30 years ago.

Lawrence Gene Timmons, of Pierce City, was indicted Friday and is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge in the killing of 31-year-old Cynthia Smith, of Aurora.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Smith’s body was found in August 1988, in the Dry Valley Cemetery area near Pierce City, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Springfield, Missouri.

She was last seen about a week earlier leaving a bar with a man. A babysitter filed a missing person’s report when Smith didn’t collect her 4- and 8-year-old sons.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Timmons. He also faces multiple forgery and unlawful firearm possession charges in unrelated cases.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
9|10 3rd Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare...
9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US