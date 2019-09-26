Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Ex-casino worker to seek leniency in slaying

September 26, 2019 1:36 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the guilty plea of a former Las Vegas Strip casino card dealer who killed a resort executive and wounded a co-worker (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

A court-appointed defense lawyer says a former Las Vegas Strip casino card dealer will seek leniency and a chance at parole when he is sentenced for killing a resort executive and wounding a co-worker at a company picnic in 2018.

Attorney Joseph Abood said Thursday it was in Anthony Wrobel’s best interest to plead guilty before trial to murder in the shooting of Venetian casino executive Mia Banks and attempted murder for injuring co-worker Hector Rodriguez.

Advertisement

Wrobel is due for sentencing Nov. 21.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Wrobel won’t face the death penalty but his plea agreement says he will go to prison and could face up to life without the possibility of parole.

Abood says he’ll seek a minimum sentence with parole eligibility after 21 years.

____

9:05 a.m.

A 44-year-old former Las Vegas Strip casino card dealer could face the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a resort executive to death and wounding a co-worker at a company picnic in April 2018.

Court-appointed attorneys representing Anthony Wrobel didn’t immediately respond Thursday to messages about this Sept. 18 guilty pleas to murder for killing Venetian casino executive Mia Banks and attempted murder for wounding co-worker Hector Rodriguez.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Wrobel is due for sentencing Nov. 21 by Clark County District Court Judge Douglas Herndon.

Wrobel won’t face the death penalty but will go to prison for what could be life without the possibility of parole.

Authorities say Wrobel acted alone and was motivated by anger at his work supervisors.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches