Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: U of Illinois student charged after noose found

September 3, 2019 4:21 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — The latest on a University of Illinois student charged with a hate crime for tying a noose found in residence hall elevator.

3 p.m.

A University of Illinois student accused of leaving a noose in a residence hall elevator has been charged with a felony hate crime.

Andrew Smith was also arraigned on misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges Tuesday.

Advertisement

Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said during the arraignment that the 19-year-old student from Normal found some rope in an elevator over the weekend and tied it into a noose. Other students reported finding the noose early Sunday.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

A female friend who was with him at the time reported him to authorities and he was arrested Monday.

Defense attorney Audrey Thompson declined to comment on the charges. She said during the hearing that the sophomore has enough credits to graduate this year and a GPA of 3.79.

Judge Roger Webber set Smith’s bond at $5,000. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22.

___

1:30 p.m.

The University of Illinois says a student has been arrested after a noose was found hanging in an elevator at a residence hall.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

The university and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old student was due to appear in court Tuesday after being arrested Monday night.

University spokeswoman Robin Kaler says students reported finding the noose in an elevator in Allen Hall early Sunday. She says “the university does not condone acts of intolerance, bias, or prejudice.”

The university says “housing professionals are on staff and available to students to make sure everyone knows how to access support services if they feel overwhelmed” by the incident.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flight chief supports teammate during challenge at Creech AFB

Today in History

1923: First US Navy airship takes flight