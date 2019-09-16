Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Trial of cop who killed black man in home to stay in Dallas

September 16, 2019 5:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — The murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her unarmed black neighbor inside his apartment will be held in the city.

State District Judge Tammy Kemp on Monday rejected a motion from Amber Guyger’s lawyers seeking to move her trial for the killing of Botham Jean to another county.

Kemp’s decision follows the selection of 12 jurors and four alternates. Guyger’s defense argued media coverage of the high-profile case tainted the jury pool. Prosecutors said the jurors could be fair.

Prosecutor Doug Gladden said 15 of those picked had not formed an opinion of the case and the other can set it aside.

Advertisement

Guyger killed Jean in the apartment building where they lived last September. She said she mistook his unit for her own and mistook him for a burglar. She was later fired.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First blind Veteran certified by the American Sailing Association

Today in History

1850: Fugitive Slave Act passed