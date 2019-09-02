Listen Live Sports

Troubled jail in Cleveland saw drug incidents rise in 2018

September 2, 2019 11:49 am
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Newly released data shows drug incidents at the troubled county jail in Cleveland nearly tripled last year.

Cleveland.com reports the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Jail tallied 61 drug violations in 2018, compared with 22 in 2017. It logged 49 drug violations in the first seven months of this year.

Drug overdoses were reported in three inmate deaths last year.

County spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan says the drug incident data reflects not just overdoses but also when drugs are found on inmates, visitors or people being booked into jail. Madigan says she doesn’t have an explanation for the increase.

Prosecutors recently alleged guards worked with gang members to sell drugs to inmates. Two guards have been charged.

Authorities are still investigating conditions and alleged civil-rights violations at the jail.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

