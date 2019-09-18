Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

US approves releasing non-native insect to control thistle

September 18, 2019 1:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal officials have approved turning loose a non-native insect to feed on an invasive thistle that sprouts in everything from rangelands to vineyards to wilderness areas, mainly in the U.S. West.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Tuesday it will permit the use of the weevil native to Europe and western Asia to control yellow starthistle.

The agency says there is little to no risk of the insect attacking native plants.

The agency says the weevils will initially be released in California, with additional releases in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and possibly Nevada. It’s not clear when releases might begin.

Advertisement

The Agriculture Department says yellow starthistle entered California before 1860 and is one of the state’s worst pests.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Experts say the weevil can reduce its spread.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|19 6th Cyber Operations for National...
9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year