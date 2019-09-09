Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
US Marshals: Arizona murder suspect on 15 Most Wanted list

September 9, 2019 5:53 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Federal authorities have increased the reward amount for information leading to the arrest of an Arizona murder suspect who escaped from a transport vehicle with his fugitive wife last month.

The U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI and other agencies continue to search for 56-year-old Blane Barksdale and his 59-year-old wife Susan Barksdale.

Authorities say the pair overpowered two guards on Aug. 26 in Utah and took control of a prison transport van that was taking them to Tucson.

The U.S. Marshals had been offering rewards of up to $10,000 for each suspect.

The agency announced Monday the reward for information leading directly to Blane Barksdale’s arrest is up to $25,000 now and he’s been added to their 15 Most Wanted list.

Susan Barksdale’s reward amount remains at up to $10,000.

