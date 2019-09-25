Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

US says airstrike against IS in Libya kills 11

September 25, 2019 6:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike against the Islamic State group in Libya, the second U.S. airstrike in the North African country in less than a week.

These are the first U.S. airstrikes in Libya in over a year.

U.S. Africa Command said Wednesday that 11 militants were killed in the strike, launched a day earlier.

Maj. Gen. William Gayler, director of operations at AFRICOM, said the airstrike was in the vicinity of the town of Murziq, an oasis about 800 kilometers (500 miles) south of the capital, Tripoli.

Advertisement

AFRICOM said the Murziq area was also targeted in Thursday’s airstrike, which killed eight IS militants.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Islamic extremists expanded their reach in Libya amid the chaos following the 2011 uprising, which killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Defense Logistics Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches