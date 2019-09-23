Listen Live Sports

Vatican suspends archbishop’s order against Indiana school

September 23, 2019 4:49 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vatican officials have suspended the Indianapolis archbishop’s decision to stop recognizing a Jesuit-run high school as Catholic because it defied his order to fire a teacher in a same-sex marriage.

The leader of Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis announced Monday that the Vatican had temporarily suspended Archbishop Charles Thompson’s decree while the school’s appeal is considered. Brebeuf President Rev. Bill Verbryke says the order will allow it to resume all-school Masses.

The archdiocese says the temporary suspension is common practice and does not affect the outcome of the appeal.

Thompson in June withdrew Brebeuf’s Catholic recognition after it wouldn’t fire teacher Layton Payne-Elliott. His husband, meanwhile, lost his teaching job at Cathedral High School when that school followed Thompson’s directive. Joshua Payne-Elliott is suing the archdiocese.

