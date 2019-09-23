Listen Live Sports

Vegas boy, 9, takes mom’s car for drive while she showers

September 23, 2019 12:04 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a 9-year-old boy took his mother’s car out for a joy ride while she was in the shower.

KTNV-TV reports the boy took the car at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday and that a resident who saw the boy driving called authorities.

Police stopped the car, no one was hurt and the boy was released to his mother.

No citations were issued.

Information from: KTNV-TV, http://www.ktnv.com

