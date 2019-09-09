Listen Live Sports

Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep in moving car

September 9, 2019 9:33 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has posted a video online that appears to show the driver of a Tesla sleeping as the car speeds along a highway.

Teslas have an autopilot function, but the company says drivers are expected to remain alert.

Dakota Randall took a video Sunday that shows the driver’s head down. Randall said the car was a Tesla. In the passenger’s seat, another person appears to be sleeping.

The video was shot on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton.

Randall says the car was traveling 55 to 60 mph, and he honked to try to wake the driver.

He did not call police. State police say they’re aware of the video.

A Tesla spokesperson says the driver-monitoring system repeatedly reminds drivers to remain engaged and prohibits the use of autopilot when warnings are ignored.

