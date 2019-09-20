Listen Live Sports

Water main break turns streets into rapids, requires rescues

September 20, 2019 3:38 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh is cleaning up after a massive water main break turned streets into river rapids, required the rescue of people and pets, and closed schools.

Pittsburgh Public Schools announced the closure of at least 10 schools Friday because of limited access to water in buildings. Schools in Mount Lebanon and Brentwood Borough were also closed.

Pittsburgh police say that a 24-inch main broke in the morning and that three people were rescued from two homes.

Wendy Gitzen was among the rescued. She says the rushing waters moved her car and a shed about 30 feet away from the house.

Police say the break was closed around 11:30 a.m., after about six hours.

