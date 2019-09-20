Listen Live Sports

Woman charged with murder in crash that killed 3 in Kentucky

September 20, 2019 9:12 am
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A woman with four previous drunken driving convictions now faces three counts of murder for a wrong-way crash during a high-speed police chase on Interstate 75.

News outlets report 42-year-old Tammy Marie Bevins Rodriguez also was charged Thursday with assault and wanton endangerment. She was initially charged with DUI and not having a license.

Winchester police Capt. James Hall says Rodriguez was leading authorities on a high-speed chase on Sept. 4, when she began driving the wrong way on Interstate 75.

Hall says she crashed into two cars, killing her passenger and sister, Debbie Lynn Bevins, and the occupants of one of the cars, Taylor Blevins and Caitlyn Bailey.

