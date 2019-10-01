1 of 2 juries deliberates in case of Chicago boy’s killing

CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys have made their closing arguments in the trial of one of two men charged with murder in the 2015 killing of a 9-year-old Chicago boy who was allegedly lured to his death by being promised a juice box.

Prosecutors asked jurors Thursday to convict Corey Morgan in the shooting death of Tyshawn Lee. They allege that Morgan and a fellow gang member accused of pulling the trigger, Dwright Boone-Doty, carried out the killing because they believed the boy’s father was in a gang that killed Morgan’s brother weeks earlier.

Morgan’s attorneys say he had nothing to do with the killing and that he was targeted by police because he was a gang member whose brother had recently been killed.

Attorneys still have to make closing arguments to a separate jury that will decide the fate of Boone-Doty.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.