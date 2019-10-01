Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

1-year-old Florida girl dies after being left in hot car

October 15, 2019 8:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Detectives in Florida are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl who was left all day in a hot vehicle.

The girl was found unresponsive in the vehicle in Tampa on Monday evening.

WFLA quotes Tampa police as saying the parents left the girl in the Jeep sometime in the morning and went about their day. The report says the parents called police after finding the girl.

Detectives say they need to investigate further before deciding whether to charge the parents.

Advertisement

___

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Information from: WFLA-TV, http://www.wfla.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Army sworn in at Pentagon Mall steps

Today in History

1966: LBJ creates Transportation Department