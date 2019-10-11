Listen Live Sports

11 hurt after car crashes into hayride in northern Illinois

October 13, 2019 4:59 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK TOWNSHIP, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois woman has been ticketed for driving her car into a hayride wagon carrying 14 adult passengers, injuring 11 of them.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Department says a car driven by 22-year-old Kaitlin Minick of DeKalb slammed into the rear of the wagon being towed by a tractor. The accident occurred Saturday in Little Rock Township, about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) west of Chicago.

Authorities say she was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Little Rock-Fox Fire Chief Greg Witek says many of the injured suffered broken bones and some were unconscious when emergency crews arrived. Three of the wagon passengers were hospitalized in serious condition. Their conditions were unavailable Sunday.

Fire officials say Minick’s vehicle flipped over in the crash. She was treated at the scene.

