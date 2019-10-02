Listen Live Sports

2 charged in triple homicide during drug deal in Missouri

October 19, 2019 2:39 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two people are charged in the deaths of three people who police say were shot during a drug deal at a Kansas City, Missouri, home.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jackson County prosecutors on Friday charged 35-year-old Lynnsey Jones and 43-year-old Victor Sykes each with three counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Thursday night’s shooting.

Kansas City police have identified the victims as 40-year-old Larry Barnes, 38-year-old Brandy Jones, and 42-year-old Larona Jones.

Court records say Lynnsey Jones told police she killed all three “because I’m a bad person,” Sykes denied any involvement in the shootings.

According to court records, Sykes was on parole for a Kansas slaying.

The suspects are jailed on $500,000 cash bond. Online court records don’t list attorneys for them.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

