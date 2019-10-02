Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 dead in California crash involving carjacking suspect

October 12, 2019 6:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WEST COVINA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a carjacking suspect being chased by Southern California police crashed a stolen SUV into another vehicle, killing two people inside.

Police say the collision happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in West Covina, east of Los Angeles.

Officials say two adults were ejected after their car was hit. They died at the scene. A child in their car was injured.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was also injured and taken to a hospital.

Advertisement

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched