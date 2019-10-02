Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 Illinois child welfare workers are sued over boy’s death

October 16, 2019 1:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The estate of the 5-year-old northern Illinois boy who was beaten to death and buried in a shallow grave this year has filed a lawsuit contending that two state child welfare workers ignored clear signs that the boy was being abused months before his death.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday asserts that Department of Child and Family Services worker Carlos Acosta and his supervisor, Andrew R. Polovin, either didn’t investigate allegations that Andrew “AJ” Freund had been abused or found such allegations unfounded despite concerns about the boy raised by police and others.

In April, AJ’s body was found buried near his family’s Crystal Lake home. His parents, Andrew Freund and Joann Cunningham, were charged with first-degree murder in his death.

Acosta didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment and no listed phone number could be found for Polovin. The child welfare agency isn’t named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Advertisement

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard trailblazer Mrs. Rosalen Becker celebrates 100th birthday

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico