2 Proud Boys members sentenced to 4 years over NYC melee

October 22, 2019 4:03 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Two members of the far-right Proud Boys have each been sentenced to four years in prison for their part in a street fight after a speech last year at New York’s Metropolitan Republican Club.

Judge Mark Dwyer said Tuesday that the lengthy sentences should deter people from engaging in “political street brawls.”

A jury convicted Maxwell Hare and John Kinsman in August in connection with the October 2018 fight between members of the Proud Boys and the loosely organized anti-fascist group known as Antifa.

Hare and Kinsman’s lawyers say they acted in self-defense when a masked protester threw a bottle after a speech by Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.

The New York Times reports Hare told Dwyer he “made a mistake” and Kinsman said he regrets “the entire incident.”

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

