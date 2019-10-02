Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 wounded in El Paso Walmart attack remain hospitalized

October 5, 2019 10:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Two adults who were wounded in an Aug. 3 shooting at an El Paso Walmart that killed 22 people remain hospitalized.

The El Paso Times reports that Mario De Alba, from Chihuahua, Mexico, is receiving treatment at University Medical Center of El Paso and that an unknown patient remains at Del Sol Medical Center.

A family member of De Alba’s told the newspaper he has trouble walking due to his injuries.

A Del Sol Medical Center spokeswoman said she couldn’t reveal the name of the patient who’s there due to privacy protections.

Advertisement

Patrick Crusius was indicted last month in the shooting. According to an arrest warrant, he told police that he was targeting Mexicans. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore