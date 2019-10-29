Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2,000-pound great white shark tracked to Gulf of Mexico

October 29, 2019 9:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Scientists say a 15-foot-5-inch (5 meter) great white shark weighing more than 2,000 pounds (900 kilograms) has entered the Gulf of Mexico after a journey down the coast from Canada.

The Naples Daily News reports that OCEARCH tracked the female shark, named Unama’ki, swimming just south of Key West on Saturday. Her tracker was pinging west of the Dry Tortugas islands on Monday.

OCEARCH catches and collects samples from marine life before releasing the animals back into the ocean. The group says a big mature female like Unama’ki could lead them to where she gives birth.

OCEARCH tagged 11 white sharks during its 2019 expedition off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada. Unama’ki was tagged in the area in September — more than 2,000 miles (3,200 kilometers) away from Florida waters.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Information from: Naples (Fla.) Daily News, http://www.naplesnews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 ArkCase 101: Basic Training on ArkCase...
10|28 U.S. EEOC Executive Leadership Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1991: Galileo becomes first spacecraft to visit asteroid