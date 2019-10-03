Listen Live Sports

3rd child dies following apartment fire in St. Louis

October 22, 2019 11:17 am
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A fire that ravaged a St. Louis apartment where three small children were left alone has now claimed the lives of all three children.

Police say they were informed Tuesday that 4-year-old Heaven Coleman died. Six-month-old Damarion Eiland was found dead by firefighters who responded to the blaze Sunday at the Clinton-Peabody public housing complex. Five-year-old Dream Coleman died at a hospital Monday.

Police are seeking involuntary manslaughter, endangering and resisting arrest charges against the 23-year-old mother, who showed up at the apartment after the fire was put out.

The fire was the second since August in St. Louis in which children were left alone. Firefighters rescued four children in the August fire. Three were in cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated. Both parents were charged with endangering.

