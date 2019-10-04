Listen Live Sports

4 more parents to plead guilty in college admissions scandal

October 21, 2019 11:16 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — Four more parents are pleading guilty in the college admissions bribery scandal.

Douglas Hodge, Michelle Janavs, Manuel Henriquez and Elizabeth Henriquez are scheduled to change their pleas Monday in Boston’s federal court. Each faces charges of fraud and money laundering. They previously pleaded not guilty.

Fifteen other parents previously admitted guilt in plea deals. Another 15 are fighting charges.

Hodge is accused of paying bribes to get two of his children into the University of Southern California.

Janavs is accused of paying bribes to get her daughter into USC and her son into Georgetown University, and to help two daughters cheat on the ACT test.

Authorities say Manuel and Elizabeth Henriquez paid bribes to get their daughter into Georgetown and to help her and another child cheat on college entrance exams.

