5 charged in deadly California honey oil lab explosion

October 31, 2019 4:48 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say five men have been charged with murder following a deadly explosion at a honey oil lab in September.

The Los Angeles district attorney’s office said Thursday the five men and the victim were operating a lab where they extracted THC, the high-inducing chemical found in marijuana, from cannabis plants for at least two months.

Officials say the lab exploded and killed Dados Aroutiounov. His remains, burned beyond recognition, were found the following day.

The cannabis allegedly was being turned into a potent concentrate known as hash oil or honey oil that can be used in vape pens, edibles, waxes and other products.

A rise in vaping illnesses has caused federal investigators to probe the black market for THC products, especially illegal vaping cartridges.

