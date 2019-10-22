Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

$500K bail set for ex-felon in Vegas body-in-concrete case

October 22, 2019 4:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has set bail at $500,000 for a man with past felony drug convictions now accused of killing a 24-year-old adult entertainment model whose concrete-encased body was found in the desert.

Christopher Prestipino’s attorney, William Terry, was unavailable for immediate comment Tuesday following Prestipino’s court appearance on murder, kidnapping and conspiracy charges in Esmeralda Gonzalez’ death.

The judge allowed Prestipino’s girlfriend, Lisa Mort, to be freed on electronic monitoring pending her next court appearance on an aiding-a-felon charge.

Las Vegas police say Gonzalez lived near Prestipino, where she fought with Prestpino at his house after being given methamphetamine in June.

Advertisement

Police say Gonzalez was strangled and injected with pool cleaner before her body was dumped where it was found Oct. 8 in the desert south of Las Vegas.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Blue Angels fly in formation with the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified